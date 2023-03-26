Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter bio to 'Dis’Qualified MP'

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday changed his description on all social media platforms to "Dis'Qualified MP", days after his conviction in a defamation case and subsequent disqualification from Lok Sabha.

He changed the 'bio' of his Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to "Member of Indian National Congress. Dis'Qualified MP".

Rahul's move comes a day after he said he was disqualified from Lok Sabha because a panicky Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared of his “next speech” in Parliament on the Adani Group and such actions have resulted in giving a “big weapon” to the Opposition.

He said he would continue to raise questions on Adani Group while refusing to heed to BJP’s demand for an apology for his remarks on ‘Modis’ that led to his conviction and subsequent disqualification from Lok Sabha on Friday as well as his ‘democracy in danger’ statement, with a remark that “I am not Savarkar (and) my name is Gandhi”.

In solidarity, the Congress is holding 'Satyagraha' across India, with Rajghat being the venue in Delhi where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress General Secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal among others are attending.

While the BJP is trying to corner the Congress saying Rahul has insulted the OBCs, the main Opposition party is countering it saying its leaders' attack is on fraudsters and not a community.

A senior leader claimed the Congress could successfully counter the BJP campaign by highlighting that Rahul did not insult the OBCs as he was only talking about those who fled with common man's money.