Rahul Gandhi is a part-time politician: Pralhad Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday criticised that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a non-serious and part-time politician who gives immature statements.

"Rahul Gandhi neither knows anything about the past and nor about the future of the country. India is growing as a global power," Joshi said.

Replying to Rahul Gandhi's tweet 'Mr 56" is scared of China', Joshi added, "Rahul should not be taken seriously. Whenever there is some serious issue, he would be on foreign tour".

Commenting on the issue of the Congress legislators boycotting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's address to the joint sitting of the Karnataka Legislature, he stated that the Congress leaders should have discussed with the Legislative Assembly speaker and should have taken part in the event.

"Politics should not be played in everything. Lok Sabha speaker is not related to any political party," he added.

