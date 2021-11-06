Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over LPG price hike

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over LPG price hike, says people forced to use 'chulhas'

The development vehicle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the 'reverse gear', Rahul Gandhi said

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 06 2021, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 15:52 ist
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the rise in the price of LPG, saying that far away from the government's development rhetoric, lakhs of families have been forced to use 'chulhas'.

The development vehicle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the "reverse gear", he said.

"Miles away from the rhetoric of development, lakhs of families are forced to use 'chulhas'.

"Modi ji's development vehicle is in the reverse gear and its brakes have also failed," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, using the hashtag "PriceHike".

The Congress leader also shared a screenshot of a news report which said that according to a survey, 42 per cent of people in rural areas have stopped using LPG cylinders for cooking food because they can't afford them anymore and are back to using firewood.

Gandhi and his Congress party have been critical of the government over the issue of inflation and have been attacking the BJP-led dispensation over it. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rahul Gandhi
LPG
BJP
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Perseverance new images from Mars show layered rocks

Perseverance new images from Mars show layered rocks

Why humans are getting taller

Why humans are getting taller

In Pics: Diwali celebrated with great zeal across India

In Pics: Diwali celebrated with great zeal across India

'Freak' Buttler just what England ordered at T20 WC

'Freak' Buttler just what England ordered at T20 WC

To build the Metaverse, Meta wants to build stores

To build the Metaverse, Meta wants to build stores

Baby given to US soldiers in Afghanistan still missing

Baby given to US soldiers in Afghanistan still missing

UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26

UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

 