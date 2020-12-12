Railways asks its zones to take precationary steps to protect properties

With farmers' unions threatening to intensify their protests demanding the withdrawal of the contentious farm laws, the Railway Ministry has asked its zonal offices to be vigilant and take the required steps to protect railway properties.

Predicting that the agitating farmers may resort to blocking roads and railways in the coming days, the ministry advised its zones to take proper contingency measures and plan in advance to ensure that there is no disruption in transport services.

The Director-General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in New Delhi wrote to the field offices asking them to take assistance from state intelligence services, local police and other local agencies to protect railway assets.

The letter also mentioned the threat of a rail blockade made by farmers' leaders, although no date for the same has been announced.

".... Leaders of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha threatened to further intensify their agitation by blocking railway tracks nationwide on the lines of earlier such protests in Punjab. Meanwhile, protesting farmer unions continue to get solidarity support from non-farming organisations, Left pressure groups and the Opposition,” the letter says.

The letter also noted that farmers' commitment to continue their protest till the government withdraws the three farm bills. It added that farmers in small groups from different parts of Punjab including Jalandhar, Patiala Faridkot, Ropar, Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib are coming to Delhi to join the protest.