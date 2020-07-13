Rajasthan political crisis Live: State Cabinet and Council of Ministers meetings at CM Ashok Gehlot's residence concludes

In a shocking move, Congress sacked Sachin Pilot from his posts Rajasthan Deputy CM and state PCC chief. Partry leader and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Pilot and some of his aides got swayed by BJP's plot. Another Congress legislative party meeting was held today, in Jaipur. Pilot and his supporters skipped the event. On Monday, sources close to him have also ruled out the possibility of Pilot joining the BJP. Stay tuned for live updates.