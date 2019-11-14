Rajinikanth will fill political vacuum: Alagiri

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Nov 14 2019, 17:40pm ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2019, 17:40pm ist
Alagiri, who was South zone organising secretary of the DMK, was expelled from the party in 2014 for "anti-party activities" by the then President M Karunanidhi.

Expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri on Thursday agreed with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s contention that there was a “vacuum for strong and stable political leadership” in Tamil Nadu following the death of Dravidian stalwarts M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

“I agree with Rajinikanth on the leadership vacuum in Tamil Nadu. Rajinikanth himself will fill the vacuum,” Alagiri, the elder brother of DMK President M K Stalin, told reporters here.

Rajinikanth had last week reiterated his long-held stand that Tamil Nadu has a vacuum for political leadership and that he would like to fill it. Alagiri’s comments are seen as an attempt to embarrass his younger brother Stalin who leads the DMK.

Both AIADMK and DMK have rejected Rajinikanth's contention that there was political vacuum in the state.

Numerous efforts by Alagiri to patch up with his father and brother have failed so far. 
 

