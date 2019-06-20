Rapper booked for 'objectionable' posts against Yogi

A case was registered against Punjabi singer and rapper Tarun Kaur, who was popularly known as Hard Kaur, for allegedly posting ''objectionable'' messages against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on social media.

The case was registered at Cant police station in Varanasi following a complaint from a local lawyer there, police sources here said on Thursday.

According to the complaint, Kaur posted a series of messages on her Instagram account using objectionable language against Adityanath and Bhagwat.

Sources said that the matter was being investigated by the police.

Sources said that the singer had been booked under sections 500 (defamation), 505 (public mischief), 124 A (sedition) and the IT Act.

The case against Kaur comes within days of the arrest of three scribes, including a freelance journalist, on charges of making and posting ''objectionable'' comments on Adityanath.

Prashant Jagadish Kanaujia, a Delhi based freelance journalist, had been arrested on charges of uploading a video purportedly showing a woman claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to Adityanath.

The police had also arrested the owner and editor of a Noida based TV news channel for airing the claims of the woman.