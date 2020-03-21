Rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs join BJP

Rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs join BJP

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 21 2020, 19:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 19:19 ist
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya talks to the media after Calcutta High Court refused permission to BJP for Amit Shah's Save Democracy Rath Yatra launch rally, at a hotel in Cooch Behar. (PTI Photo)

Twenty-two rebel Congress MLAs, whose resignations from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly had led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government, joined the BJP on Saturday, national general secretary of the party Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

These leaders, along with Jyotiraditya Scindia, met BJP president J P Nadda, who welcomed their decision to join the saffron party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to field them in the bypolls necessitated by their resignations.

These former MLAs, believed to be Scindia loyalists, met Nadda at his residence. Vijayvargiya was also present there.

The Assembly speaker had accepted the resignations of 16 of these rebel Congress MLAs on Thursday, a day before Chief Minister Kamal Nath chose to resign after it became clear that his government had lost the majority.

The speaker had accepted the resignations of six of them earlier.

Scindia, a former Union minister, quit the Congress and joined the BJP recently.

The saffron party is likely to stake claim to form the government in Madhya Pradesh.

The Election Commission will announce the bypoll dates once the crisis brought in by the coronavirus outbreak is over.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Congress
BJP
Madhya Pradesh
Kailash Vijayvargiya
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

E-cigarette linked to bladder cancer in urine: Study

E-cigarette linked to bladder cancer in urine: Study

Top cop warns arrests if people ignore Janta Curfew

Top cop warns arrests if people ignore Janta Curfew

Man kills stepmom, goes to cops with bloodied machete

Man kills stepmom, goes to cops with bloodied machete

No lockdown for now, but will do it if needed: Kejriwal

No lockdown for now, but will do it if needed: Kejriwal

 