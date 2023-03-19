Rijiju's remarks attempt to pressure judiciary: Raut

Rijiju's 'anti-India gang' remarks are attempt to pressure judiciary and threaten judges: Sanjay Raut

Rijiju earlier claimed that a few retired judges and activists who are 'part of the anti-India gang' are trying to make the judiciary play the role of the opposition

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 19 2023, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 14:57 ist
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI File Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's remarks that a few retired judges are part of an "anti-India gang" are an attempt to pressure the judiciary and threaten judges.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave in the national capital on Saturday, Rijiju had claimed that a few retired judges and some activists who are "part of the anti-India gang" are trying to make the Indian judiciary play the role of the opposition party.

Reacting to the remarks while talking to reporters here, Raut said, "What kind of democracy is this? Does it suit a law minister to threaten the judiciary? It is a threat to judges who refuse to bow down to the government and it's an attempt to pressure the judiciary."

Also Read | SC order on EC appointments: Rijiju invokes 'Lakshman Rekha'

Criticising the government doesn't translate to being against the nation, Raut said. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP also said that after Rahul Gandhi spoke about the threats to democracy in the country, there is now a move to get the Congress leader suspended from the Lok Sabha.

Responding to a question on the BJP's demand that Gandhi should apologise for his comments, Raut said, "Rahul Gandhi will not apologise and why should he? Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have in fact spoken against the country and its political leaders on foreign soil," he charged.

The BJP has been demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi over recent remarks the leader made in London, where he alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions. The remarks triggered a political slugfest, with the BJP accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign interventions, and the Congress hitting back at the ruling party by citing previous instances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising internal politics abroad.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Sanjay Raut
CJI
Supreme Court
Kiren Rijiju
BJP
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Google Doodle celebrates Mario Molina's 80th birthday

Google Doodle celebrates Mario Molina's 80th birthday

A world within lines

A world within lines

Savouring the six tastes of Ugadi

Savouring the six tastes of Ugadi

A cool hangout for ladies!

A cool hangout for ladies!

The thrill of scaling Kodachadri hill

The thrill of scaling Kodachadri hill

DH Toon | Not Bapu's turn to apologise yet

DH Toon | Not Bapu's turn to apologise yet

Bagan shoot down BFC hopes

Bagan shoot down BFC hopes

New varieties bring 'berry' good news to grape farmers

New varieties bring 'berry' good news to grape farmers

Remote exoplanets could have life in 'terminator zones'

Remote exoplanets could have life in 'terminator zones'

What happens when an AI chatbot stops loving you back?

What happens when an AI chatbot stops loving you back?

 