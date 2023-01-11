RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'Muslim' remarks trigger war of words

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments that Muslims must abandon their "boisterous rhetoric of supremacy" invited sharp criticism from the Opposition on Wednesday, saying it was an "open and blatant challenge" to the Constitution and that he is inciting people to commit violence against the minority community members.

While the CPI(M) said Bhagwat's "atrocious" comments are an "update of the hate-filled communal writings" of RSS ideologues like KB Hegdewar and MS Golwalkar that Muslims can live in India only if they accept a subordinate position, senior Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took a potshot at the RSS chief saying, he agreed with Bhagwat's "Hindusthan should remain Hindusthan" remark but "Insaan (human beings) should remain Insaan".

Bhagwat : “ Hindusthan should should remain Hindusthan “ Agree But: Insaan should remain Insaan — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) January 11, 2023

CPI General Secretary D Raja said such provocations by the RSS must be resisted and defeated through unity while AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned who gave Bhagwat the authority to give Muslims “permission” to live in India and how dare he put “conditions” on their citizenship.

Senior RJD MP Manoj K Jha said Bhagwat does not have a sense of history and he is worried that he heads a "cultural organisation", as RSS describes itself.

In a statement, CPI(M) Polit Bureau said Bhagwat has "threatened" the Muslim minority community that they will have to give up ideas of supremacy to remain safe while justifying the aggression of “Hindu society” in the name of perceived historical wrongs, stating that Hindus are “at war.”

Bhagwat’s "atrocious comments" in an interview to RSS weeklies constitutes an "open and blatant challenge" to the Constitution, to equal rights of all citizens and to the rule of Law. "He has virtually given a call for violence against a section of Indian citizens on the basis of religious affiliation," it said.

He said it is not “Hindu society” but Hindutva brigades inspired by the RSS ideology and backed by leaders like Bhagwat who have created a sense of siege in the minority community by their constant assaults on the constitutional and legal rights of minority communities at different levels, the CPI(M) said.

Raja tweeted, "this self-appointed custodian of Indian society has again breached the walls of constitution and legality. Bhagavat’s remark...exposed RSS’ divisive agenda. Such provocations must be resisted and defeated through unity."

Owaisi said Bhagwat would not speak on inflation, unemployment, India-China and rupee's value but is directly inciting people to commit violence against Muslims.

"Who is Mohan to give Muslims “permission” to live in India or follow our faith? We’re Indians because Allah willed it. How dare he put “conditions” on our citizenship? We’re not here to “adjust” our faith or please a bunch of alleged celibates in Nagpur," Owaisi tweeted.

There are enough Hindus who feel the Boisterous Rhetoric of Supremacy of RSS, leave alone how every minority feels. You can't say Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam for the world if you're busy building divides in your own country — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 11, 2023

"Who elected Mohan as the representative of Hindus? Fighting elections in 2024? Welcome," he said in another tweet.