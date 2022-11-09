SBSP declares names for Mainpuri LS, Khatauli assembly

SBSP declares candidates for Mainpuri Lok Sabha, Khatauli assembly bye-elections

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Nov 09 2022, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 21:37 ist
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar. Credit: PTI Photo

Former minister Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) declared candidates for the by-elections to Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Khatauli assembly seats on Wednesday.

SBSP, which parted ways with the Samajwadi Party after contesting the assembly elections earlier this year in an alliance, has made Ramakant Kashyap its candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat by-polls, according to a statement by the party's national chief general secretary Arvind Rajbhar.

Ramesh Prajapati, belonging to SBSP alliance partner Bhagidari Party, has been made the joint candidate for the upcoming by-election for Khatauli assembly seat, he said.

The Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat fell vacant due to the death of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, while the Khatauli assembly seat fell vacant due to the disqualification of BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini after being sentenced to two years imprisonment by the court.

Voting on both the seats will be held on December 5.

SBSP, considered politically influential in Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal (eastern region), had contested the assembly elections in alliance with the SP.

Later, SBSP president had openly criticized SP president Akhilesh Yadav after the alliance performed below expectations and fell short of numbers to form the government, and parted ways.

Now the SBSP will field its candidate in Mainpuri, considered a stronghold of the SP.

On the other hand, the Rashtriya Lok Dal, an alliance partner of SP, will field its candidate in Khatauli seat as nominee of the SP-RLD alliance.

Check out DH's latest videos

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party
Bypolls
Indian Politics
India News

