SC allows The Wire to withdraw defamation case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed news portal 'The Wire' and its scribes to withdraw their appeal against the Gujarat High Court order in a defamation case filed by Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, over an article, even as it expressed anguish over the way journalism is being practised in the country.

The apex court said the trial against them will be expeditiously completed by the competent court.

Though a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra allowed the withdrawal of appeals, pending in the apex court for around one-and-a-half years, it expressed anguish over the way journalism is being practised in the country now.

The bench also comprising justices M R Shah and B R Gavai said that it has become a fashion to serve notice to a person for explanation and even before it can be answered, the articles are published within five to six hours.

The bench made this remark when senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the portal and its scribes, sought withdrawal of the appeals filed by them.