Scars inflicted by Modi government to take years to heal: Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Modi government for showing “shocking insensitivity” towards agitating farmers, “compromising national security” and “inflicting untold suffering” by its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Gandhi also lashed out at the Modi government’s handling of the economy and accused it of resorting to “panic privatisation”.

Even as the Agriculture Minister held 11th round of talks with farmers opposing the farm laws, the Congress President described the consultations as a “charade”.

“The agitation of farmers continues and the government has shown shocking insensitivity and arrogance going through the charade of consultations,” Gandhi said addressing the CWC meeting which was held through a video link.

Gandhi said the Congress has rejected the farm laws categorically because they would destroy the foundations of food security that were based on the three pillars of MSP, public procurement and PDS.

Referring to purported WhatsApp chat leaks of Arnab Goswami, the Congress President said the “disturbing reports” were an indication to how national security had been “thoroughly compromised”.

“The silence from the government’s side on what has been revealed has been deafening. Those who give certificates of patriotism and nationalism to others now stand totally exposed,” she said.

On the economic front, the Congress president said the economic situation in the country remained grim and large parts of the economy like MSME and the informal sector have been decimated with the government refusing to extend a lifeline.

Slamming the Centre’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, Gandhi claimed that the government had “inflicted untold suffering” on the people of the country by the manner in which it has managed the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It will take years for the scars to heal,” she said.

In an apparent reference to the Central Vista redevelopment project, Gandhi said it was painful to find allocation of huge amounts of money on “personal vanity projects” at a time when public expenditure has to be carefully prioritized.

“Panic privatization has gripped the government and this is something that the Congress party can never accept and support,” she said.