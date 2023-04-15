Goa: Shah starting BJP's '24 LS poll campaign tomorrow

Shah's Sunday rally to kickstart BJP's 2024 LS poll campaign in Goa

Goa BJP general secretary Narendra Sawaikar said, 'We are expecting more than 25,000 people to attend the rally'

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Apr 15 2023, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 15:24 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister Amit Shah's rally on Sunday in Ponda will kickstart the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign in Goa for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a senior party functionary said. Shah will arrive in the state at 3:30 pm on Sunday, chair a meeting with party functionaries to discuss organisational issues, and then address a public gathering in Farmagudi town, some 30 kilometres from Panaji, Goa BJP general secretary Narendra Sawaikar said.

Read | Give us WB’s 35 LS seats, BJP will offer next CM: Amit Shah in Bengal

"We are expecting more than 25,000 people to attend the rally. Allies will also take part. This meeting will kickstart the BJP's Lok Sabha campaign in Goa," he said. Sawaikar exuded confidence the BJP would win both Lok Sabha seats in Goa. Incidentally, Sawaikar had lost from the South Goa Lok Sabha seat to Congress' Francisco Sardinha in the 2019 polls.

