Raut's arrest: Sena MP gives suspension notice in RS

Shiv Sena MP gives suspension notice in RS over arrest of party leader Sanjay Raut

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials around midnight in connection with a money laundering case

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 01 2022, 10:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 10:15 ist

After the arrest of Shiv Sena member Sanjay Raut in a land scam case, party MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 citing the Centre's "misuse" of investigative agencies for political agendas and detaining opposition leaders in a bid to silence them.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials around midnight in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case.

Earlier on Sunday, Raut was taken into custody by the central agency.

Also Read | ED arrests Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl case

The probe agency had sent several summonses to the Sena leader which he skipped leading to his arrest.

A month ago, Raut had dared the ED to arrest him.

He will be presented before a Mumbai court this morning.

For latest updates on Parliament's Monsoon Session, click here

The ED had earlier sent Pune businessman Avinash Bhosale into custody in the DHFL-Yes Bank case, and as per sources, Raut will be grilled in this matter too.

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal has also given suspension notice for discussion on GST and price rise.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Priyanka Chaturvedi
Shiv Sena
Maharashtra
Rajya Sabha
India News
Parliament

What's Brewing

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

Hitler's watch sells at US auction for $1.1 million

Hitler's watch sells at US auction for $1.1 million

Australia break women's 4x200m freestyle relay record

Australia break women's 4x200m freestyle relay record

DH Toon | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav through profile pics

DH Toon | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav through profile pics

The ‘dosai’ dilemma

The ‘dosai’ dilemma

 