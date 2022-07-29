Cong, BJP spar in new battle over 'Rashtrapatni' remark

Sonia-Smriti face-off: 'Rashtrapatni' remark draws fresh battle line between Congress and BJP

Chowdhury's remark on India's first tribal president has drawn a fresh battle line between the Congress and the BJP

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 29 2022, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 12:23 ist
Sonia Gandhi and Smriti Irani. Credit: PTI Photos

Congress MPs staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament on Friday to demand an apology from the government following the face-off between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Union minister Smriti Irani.

On Thursday, the raging row over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calling President Droupadi Murmu "Rashtrapatni" escalated with the opposition party accusing BJP MPs of subjecting its president to "brutal heckling, verbal assault and physical intimidation" in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read — Irani said 'you don't know me, who I am' to Sonia: Cong

Congress MPs, protesting against the alleged misbehaviour with Gandhi, were joined by their colleagues from the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Chowdhury's remark on India's first tribal president has drawn a fresh battle line between the Congress and the BJP, which has demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi.

Also Read — Both Houses adjourned till noon amid uproar

As the Lok Sabha adjourned soon after 12 noon on Thursday, Gandhi walked across to the treasury benches and sought to know from BJP member Rama Devi why she was dragged into the issue.

Irani intervened and was seen gesturing towards Gandhi and apparently protesting Chowdhury's remark. Gandhi tried to ignore Irani's protestations, but was soon seen gesturing towards the minister and speaking angrily. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Parliament
Smriti Irani
Sonia Gandhi
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Lok Sabha

What's Brewing

Climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely

Climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely

DH Toon | TMC embarassed in school jobs scam

DH Toon | TMC embarassed in school jobs scam

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day

BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day

Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies

Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies

Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea

Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea

 