Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex jumps 646 points in early trade on optimism over India-EU FTA

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 646.49 points to 82,503.97 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 196.7 points to 25,372.10.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 04:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 04:55 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyEuropean UnionFTA

Follow us on :

Follow Us