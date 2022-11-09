SP to contest bypolls in Rampur, Mainpuri, RLD candidate to be fielded in Khatauli

The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday said that it would contest the bypolls in Rampur and Khatauli assembly and Mainpuri parliamentary seat along with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

"While SP will field its candidate in Rampur assembly and Mainpuri parliamentary constituencies, RLD candidate will contest from Khatauli seat," the party said from its official Twitter handle.

उत्तरप्रदेश में होने वाले आगामी उपचुनाव में समाजवादी पार्टी और राष्ट्रीय लोकदल मिलकर चुनाव लड़ेंगे। मैनपुरी लोकसभा और रामपुर विधानसभा सीट पर सपा प्रत्याशी चुनाव लड़ेंगे और खतौली विधानसभा सीट पर आरएलडी का प्रत्याशी चुनाव लड़ेगा। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) November 9, 2022

While the Mainpuri parliamentary seat fell vacant due to the death of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, Rampur and Khatauli seat fell vacant due to disqualification of SP's Mohd Azam Khan and BJP's Vikram Saini after conviction in cases.

The bypoll will be held on December 5.