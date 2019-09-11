TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh on house arrest

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son, Nara Lokesh have been put under house arrest amid protest by his party workers against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's party YSRCP.

TDP leaders and workers who were trying to go to Chandrababu Naidu's residence were stopped by police and taken into preventive custody, reported ANI.

Andhra Pradesh police have put several TDP leaders under house arrest in view of party's call for ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally today, alleging political violence by YSRCP. Section 144 has been imposed in Narasaraopeta, Sattenapalle, Palnadu and Gurajala. Police say TDP has no permission for conducting the rally.

Other TDP leaders who have been put under house arrest include Tangirala Sowmya. Sowmya was house arrested at Nandigama town after she and other TDP leaders sat on protest in front of her house for party's ‘Chalo Atmakur’.