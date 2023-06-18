Those who can't manage trains, how will they run country: Kejriwal's jibe at BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attacked the BJP alleging that the AC and sleeper coaches of trains under the Indian Railways are "worse" than general ones and questioned how the saffron party can run the country if it is unable to run the railway system.

Kejriwal's tweet was met with a sarcastic reply by the BJP, which attacked him over the condition of the Delhi Transport Corporation buses.

The AAP national convener retweeted several tweets wherein people had complained about air-conditioned and sleeper coaches being overcrowded with people who did not have reservation.

"They destroyed the fleet of the well-running railways. Today, even if you take reservation of AC coach, you will not get a seat to sit or sleep. AC and sleeper coaches are worse than general. They do not know how to run the government. They don't understand at all. Illiterate government. They are ruining every field," Kejriwal said.

In another tweet, he said, "Those who cannot manage trains, how will they run the country?"

Quote-tagging his tweet, the Delhi BJP shared visuals of DTC buses that had caught fire with the title, 'First handle DTC Kejriwal'.

जिस से DTC नहीं चलती, वो दिल्ली कैसे चलाएगा ? जो धूर्त दिल्ली की परिवहन व्यवस्था को ध्वस्त कर चुका है। एक नई बस नहीं ला सका, आधी से ज्यादा बसें कबाड़ हो चुकी हैं वह ज्ञान दे रहा?https://t.co/52yGmp3cIt pic.twitter.com/61pNdpDbwV — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) June 18, 2023

"The one who cannot run DTC, how will he run Delhi? The cunning person has destroyed Delhi's transport system. He could not bring a new bus while more than half of the buses have become old. He is imparting knowledge," it said.