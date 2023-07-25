BJP's protest against AAP halts traffic at Delhi's ITO

Traffic briefly halted at ITO due to Delhi BJP's protest against AAP

The protesters assembled near ITO were stopped by police using a barricade, while they were trying to reach the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 25 2023, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 16:26 ist
Delhi BJP's protest near the AAP's office. Credit: Twitter/@Virend_Sachdeva

Traffic was briefly halted at ITO on Tuesday after the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg was closed due to the Delhi BJP's protest near the AAP's office here. The road has since been opened for traffic.

Aman Singh, a resident of east Delhi, said it took him around one hour to reach the New Delhi Railway Station.

Also Read | AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for Monsoon Session

"I was coming from Preet Vihar and going to the railway station to drop someone. Later, I found that the DDU Marg was closed. I took a right turn and went to railway station via Delhi Gate," Singh said.

The traffic was also affected in other parts of the city. Commuters also took to Twitter saying the traffic was heavy in Janakpuri near Najafgarh drain and in some parts of Dwarka.

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday staged a protest near the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) office demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged failure of his government "on all the fronts".

The protesters assembled near ITO were stopped by police using a barricade, while they were trying to reach the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
AAP
Aam Aadmi Party
Arvind Kejriwal
Indian Politics
India News
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

'Off The Record': Trevor Noah's India tour in September

'Off The Record': Trevor Noah's India tour in September

UP fisherman held for killing dolphin & feasting on it

UP fisherman held for killing dolphin & feasting on it

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking

Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking

C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics

C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics

 