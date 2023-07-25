Traffic briefly halted at ITO due to Delhi BJP's protest against AAP

Traffic was briefly halted at ITO on Tuesday after the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg was closed due to the Delhi BJP's protest near the AAP's office here. The road has since been opened for traffic.
Aman Singh, a resident of east Delhi, said it took him around one hour to reach the New Delhi Railway Station.
Also Read | AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for Monsoon Session
"I was coming from Preet Vihar and going to the railway station to drop someone. Later, I found that the DDU Marg was closed. I took a right turn and went to railway station via Delhi Gate," Singh said.
केजरीवाल सरकार की विफलताओं के
विरोध में आज AAP मुख्यालय के बाहर विशाल प्रदर्शन किया।
अरविंद केजरीवाल हर मोर्चे पर फ़ेल साबित हुए हैं और दिल्ली की जनता से किये गए वादों पर हमेशा से ही यू-टर्न लेते आए हैं। आज दिल्ली की जनता केजरीवाल सरकार से बुरी तरह परेशान हो चुकी है।… pic.twitter.com/fmzaoqVEyC
— Virendraa Sachdeva (@Virend_Sachdeva) July 25, 2023
The traffic was also affected in other parts of the city. Commuters also took to Twitter saying the traffic was heavy in Janakpuri near Najafgarh drain and in some parts of Dwarka.
The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday staged a protest near the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) office demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged failure of his government "on all the fronts".
The protesters assembled near ITO were stopped by police using a barricade, while they were trying to reach the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge
Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres
'Off The Record': Trevor Noah's India tour in September
UP fisherman held for killing dolphin & feasting on it
AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry
Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking
C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics