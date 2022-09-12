'Triumph of truth': BJP leaders welcome Gyanvapi order

'Triumph of truth': BJP leaders welcome Gyanvapi order

Merajuddin Siddiqui, the advocate representing the Muslim side, said they will move the Allahabad High Court against the judgement

Several BJP leaders including two Union ministers on Monday welcomed a Varanasi court order on the Gyanvapi mosque issue, with the party's national secretary Y Satya Kumar terming it a "triumph of the truth."

The Varanasi district court on Monday rejected a plea questioning the maintainability of a petition by five Hindu women seeking permission for daily worship of deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Welcoming the order, Union minister Giriraj Singh said, "Kashi and Mathura are identities of our Sanatan culture. We respect the court order and appeal for peace from all sides."

BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar said in a tweet, "Triumph of the Truth! The verdict of a Varanasi court declaring suit filed by the Hindu side for Gyan Vapi mosque as maintainable is all due to the Kripa of Mahadev! Har Har Mahadev."

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey said, "Kashi and Mathura are the pride of our Sanatan Dharma. This decision is for the uplift of our culture."

Gautambuddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma tweeted after the order, "Satyamev Jayate. truth alone triumphs) Har Har Mahadev."

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari sent out a cryptic tweet, saying Kashi was now "chanting bam bam" in praise of lord Shiva.

Earlier in the day, the Varanasi court rejected the plea questioning the maintainability of a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

District Judge A K Vishvesh ordered it would continue to hear the petition seeking the right to worship deities on the outer wall of the mosque complex located close to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The court fixed September 22 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Merajuddin Siddiqui, the advocate representing the Muslim side, said they will move the Allahabad High Court against the judgement.

