Truth can't be defeated: Sachin Pilot after being sacked as Rajasthan Deputy CM

The truth cannot be defeated, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Tuesday after he was sacked as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and as President of the state unit of the party.

Follow live updates on the Rajasthan political crisis here

The decision to sack Pilot and two ministers -- Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena -- was taken at the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur in the presence of AICC observers Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ajay Maken and AICC General Secretaries Avinash Pande and K C Venugopal.

Also read — Sachin Pilot sacked as Rajasthan Deputy CM, state Congress chief

सत्य को परेशान किया जा सकता है पराजित नहीं। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 14, 2020

After the meeting, Surjewala also announced that Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara will be the new Rajasthan Congress President.