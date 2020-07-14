Truth can't be defeated: Sachin Pilot after being sacked as Rajasthan Deputy CM

Truth can't be defeated: Pilot after being sacked

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 14 2020, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 14:50 ist
Sachin Pilot. Credit: PTI

The truth cannot be defeated, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Tuesday after he was sacked as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and as President of the state unit of the party.

The decision to sack Pilot and two ministers -- Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena -- was taken at the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur in the presence of AICC observers Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ajay Maken and AICC General Secretaries Avinash Pande and K C Venugopal.

After the meeting, Surjewala also announced that Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara will be the new Rajasthan Congress President.

