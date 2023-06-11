Will contest 2024 polls from Kaiserganj: Brij Bhushan

Will contest 2024 polls from Kaiserganj, announces Brij Bhushan

Singh was addressing a rally in Gonda in Uttar Pradesh to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government

IANS
IANS, Gonda (UP),
  • Jun 11 2023, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 16:45 ist
BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Gonda. Credit: PTI Photo

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, announced on Sunday that he will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election once again from Kaiserganj constituency.

Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment by India's top women wrestlers, was addressing a rally in Gonda in Uttar Pradesh to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

Also Read | WFI chief slams Congress for Emergency and anti-Sikh riots, avoids reference to wrestlers' row

The rally was organised under BJP's Mahasampark Abhiyan for the 2024 elections.

The rally was a show of strength by Singh, who had to earlier postpone a Jan Chetna Maharally rally in Ayodhya on June 5.

Though Singh avoided any direct mention of the allegations levelled against him, he did use a couplet in Urdu to drive home the point.

"Kabhi ask, kabhi gham, to kabhi zeher piya jata hai... tab ja kar zamane mein jiya jata hai. Yeh mila mujhko mohabbat ka sila, bewafa keh kar mujkho yaad kiya jata hai," he said.

He lauded the work of the Modi government and spoke about the achievements of the past nine years.

Earlier, Brij Bhushan held a roadshow from his house to the rally venue with hundreds of cars forming the convoy.

The rally had the presence of people from all six Lok Sabha constituencies in the region where Singh wields influence.

Indian Politics
Uttar Pradesh
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

