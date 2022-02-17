Will put Lakhimpur Kheri accused back in jail: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has said that his government will ensure that the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and his protectors go to jail when he comes to power.

Union Minister Ajay Misra Teni's son, Ashish Misra, an accused in the incident in which four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in October last year, was released on bail on Tuesday.

"The minister's son who trampled farmers, has got bail from court. The government did not pursue the case as it should have been. I assure you all that our government is coming and when it does, the case will be pursued in such a manner that not only the one who took the life of farmers will go to jail but also those patronising them," Yadav said, addressing election meetings on Wednesday evening.

Faced with continuous attacks on the law-and-order situation during his government, Yadav said those who want to take law in their hands need not vote for his party in the coming elections.

He alleged that Yogi Adityanath is the only chief minister in the country who has withdrawn cases lodged by himself.

"Baba ji' (Yogi Adityanath) is levelling allegations against us but see the work of his government too. Was a trader not beaten to death by policemen in Gorakhpur?" Yadav said referring to the incident wherein a 36-year-old businessman from Kanpur had died mysteriously inside a hotel room in Gorakhpur following a police raid.

"The world has never seen an incident like Lakhimpur Kheri where a peaceful 'dharna' by farmers was going on and a Jeep comes and tramples them," he added.

Akhilesh Yadav said conspiracies are being hatched by the BJP to defame the city of Kannauj where central agencies raided two perfumers last month.

Attacking IPS officer Asim Arun, who took voluntary retirement to contest from Kannauj, without taking his name, Yadav said, "Those who extorted and looted in their entire life have shed their police uniform and are contesting polls."

He further said that if SP comes to power, all vacant posts in the state police will be filled and additional posts too will be created.

The SP president, who has already promised implementation of the old pension scheme for government employees, also tried to woo the unemployed youth with a promise to relax the age limit for government jobs.

"Due to Coronavirus, many people have crossed the age limit for getting jobs. If we have to give age relaxation, then Samajwadis will also work in this direction," he said.

