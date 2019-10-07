Xi to arrive in Chennai on Friday for two-day visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to arrive here on October 11 on a two-day visit to participate in the second informal summit between India and China in the coastal city of Mamallapuram, 50 kms from Chennai.

Xi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks at the expansive and luxurious resort owned by the Taj Group in Kovalam on October 12. Modi is expected to welcome Xi at Arjuna’s Penance, part of the Group of Monuments declared as World Heritage Site by UNESCO and take a stroll together.

The two leaders would visit three other monuments – Shore Temple, Five Rathas and Krishna’s Butterball – the same evening. Modi will host a private dinner in honour of Xi on October 11 evening following which the two leaders would hold informal summit the next morning. Xi and Modi will also

While Modi is likely to stay at Kovalam, the Chinese President will be hosted at a luxurious five-star property owned by the ITC Group in the heart of Chennai. After the informal summit on October 12, the Chinese President will reach Chennai and return home the same afternoon.

Xi’s special aircraft will touch base at Chennai at 1.10 pm on October 11 at the Old Airport area after which the Chinese President will be extended a ceremonial and traditional welcome in quintessential Tamil style. The Chennai airspace will be closed 30 minutes before the Chinese President’s aircraft lands in the city and the same drill will be followed while his flights takes off for Beijing too, sources said.

Also, no flight would be allowed to fly over Mamallapuram during the high-profile visit as all aircraft will be diverted via Sriperumbudur, the sources added. They also said two bullet-proof vehicles will be brought to Chennai in the next few days for the Chinese President’s use in the city.

After his arrival at the airport here, he will straight drive to a luxurious five-star hotel, a few kms away from the Airport, for lunch and will take a helicopter to reach Mamallapuram.