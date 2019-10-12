Youth Congress workers protest near Nirmala's residence

The Youth Congress members on Saturday staged a protest near Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's residence here, alleging that the BJP is using the Income Tax Department to raid offices and houses of Congress employees.

The protesters tried to march towards Nirmala's residence on Safdarjang Road but were stopped by the police.

"The BJP government at the Centre is using agencies to conduct raids on salaried employees of the Congress to divert attention from deteriorating economy and growing unemployment," IYC president Srinivas B V alleged.

He also alleged that ruling BJP is "misusing" government agencies for "vendetta politics" against the Congress.

A cage with a man inside it was part of the protest to symbolize how the government is controlling its agencies, he added.