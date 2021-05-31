'Zero vaccine policy is like dagger in India's heart'

'Zero vaccine policy acting like dagger in Mother India's heart', alleges Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the Covid pandemic and its vaccine policy

PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 31 2021, 19:30 ist
  • updated: May 31 2021, 20:59 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the central government has a "zero vaccine policy" which is acting as a "dagger in Mother India's heart".

He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over media reports which claimed that post-Covid the unemployment rate was in double digits in May this year.

"The zero vaccine policy of the Modi government is acting like a dagger in Mother India's heart. Sad truth," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"One man and his arrogance + One virus and its mutants," he said in another tweet, citing a report that claimed that "97 percent of Indians are poorer post-Covid".

Gandhi has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the Covid pandemic and its vaccine policy.

The BJP has accused the Congress of spreading misinformation and fear on vaccination as part of a campaign against the Modi government.

It said Gandhi should rather be concerned about the Congress-ruled states as they have not been able lift their quota from vaccine producers.

