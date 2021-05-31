'Zero vaccine policy acting like dagger in Mother India's heart', alleges Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the central government has a "zero vaccine policy" which is acting as a "dagger in Mother India's heart".

He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over media reports which claimed that post-Covid the unemployment rate was in double digits in May this year.

SPECIAL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"The zero vaccine policy of the Modi government is acting like a dagger in Mother India's heart. Sad truth," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Modi Govt’s non vaccination strategy is a dagger in Bharat Mata’s heart. Tragic truth. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 31, 2021

"One man and his arrogance + One virus and its mutants," he said in another tweet, citing a report that claimed that "97 percent of Indians are poorer post-Covid".

One man and his arrogance + One virus and its mutants pic.twitter.com/mHeaG5Bg3X — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 31, 2021

Gandhi has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the Covid pandemic and its vaccine policy.

The BJP has accused the Congress of spreading misinformation and fear on vaccination as part of a campaign against the Modi government.

It said Gandhi should rather be concerned about the Congress-ruled states as they have not been able lift their quota from vaccine producers.