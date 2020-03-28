COVID-19: Naval aircraft carries samples for testing

Naval aircraft carries samples of suspected COVID-19 patients from Goa to Pune

PTI
PTI, Panaji, Goa,
  • Mar 28 2020, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 15:11 ist
Representative photo. (Credit: iStock)

The Indian Navy helped the Goa government in transporting 60 samples of suspected coronavirus patients in the state to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) for testing, an official said on Saturday.

A Dornier aircraft of Indian Navy, carrying 60 samples for COVID-19 testing, took off from INS Hansa for Pune on March 27, a spokesperson of the central government said.

The samples were carried by a technician from the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), which is located near Panaji, he said.

The Navy had earlier airlifted a medical team from Goa to Pune on March 25 for a training session at the NIV aimed at setting up a testing facility at the GMCH. They were brought back by another naval Dornier the next day, the official said.

The GMCH is in the process of setting up its own sample testing facility.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had told reporters on Friday that the testing lab will start functioning from Saturday. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
India
Goa
Pune
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Navy
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

To the home garden they go

To the home garden they go

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

 