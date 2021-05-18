Navy, Coast Guard rescue 314 persons stranded due to Cyclone Tauktae

In a major Search and Rescue (SAR) operation in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy (IN) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) have rescued 314 persons stranded in two barges that were caught in the midst of cyclone Tauktae.
All the 137 persons on board Barge GAL Constructor were rescued by the IN and ICG teams after daring helicopter operations. The CGS Samrat was in the vicinity for necessary assistance.
On the other hand, 177 persons on board Barge P-305 were rescued by teams from INS Kochi and INS Kolkata, assisted by OSV Ahliya and OSV Ocean Energy and Sea King helicopter.
A total of 273 persons were there on board P-305, which has sunk.
Efforts are underway to trace the other people who were in the barge.
The operations are still continuing, according to officials in the Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command and ICG West Region headquarters.
