NCB arrests Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal in drug case

NCB arrests Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar in drugs case

Kaskar's involvement was found in connection with the seizure of 15 kg of hashish, a contraband, following which he was taken into custody

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 23 2021, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2021, 18:15 ist
File photo of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar. Credit: PTI Photo

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday arrested Iqbal Kaskar, the brother of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, in a drugs case, an NCB official said.

Kaskar's involvement was found in connection with the seizure of 15 kg of hashish, a contraband, following which he was taken into custody, the official said without divulging any further details.

In 2017, Kaskar was arrested by police in neighbouring Thane in an extortion case. On Wednesday, after his arrest in the drugs case, he was brought to the NCB's office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai, the official said.

The NCB earlier this year had busted a drug syndicate at Nagpada in Mumbai which was run by an associate of Dawood Ibrahim. Kaskar was deported from the United Arab Emirates in 2003. He was said to be operating his brother's real estate business in Mumbai. The Thane police had earlier booked him under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime 

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NCB
Dawood Ibrahim
Drugs

Related videos

What's Brewing

Saawariya 2.0: Shami's towel moment triggers memefest

Saawariya 2.0: Shami's towel moment triggers memefest

Vaccinated? You may get a discount on your next flight

Vaccinated? You may get a discount on your next flight

Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-three Boat Tail; See Pics

Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-three Boat Tail; See Pics

Twitterati come out in support of HBO intern's goof-up

Twitterati come out in support of HBO intern's goof-up

NASA is sending detergent to space, for science

NASA is sending detergent to space, for science

Wait times for chips hit record 18 weeks amid shortage

Wait times for chips hit record 18 weeks amid shortage

Venus has something 'more quirky' than plate tectonics

Venus has something 'more quirky' than plate tectonics

 