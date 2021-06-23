NCB arrests Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday arrested Iqbal Kaskar, the brother of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, in a drugs case, an NCB official said.
Kaskar's involvement was found in connection with the seizure of 15 kg of hashish, a contraband, following which he was taken into custody, the official said without divulging any further details.
In 2017, Kaskar was arrested by police in neighbouring Thane in an extortion case. On Wednesday, after his arrest in the drugs case, he was brought to the NCB's office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai, the official said.
The NCB earlier this year had busted a drug syndicate at Nagpada in Mumbai which was run by an associate of Dawood Ibrahim. Kaskar was deported from the United Arab Emirates in 2003. He was said to be operating his brother's real estate business in Mumbai. The Thane police had earlier booked him under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime
