NCPCR writes to Twitter India to remove Rahul Gandhi's post, seeks report from police in Dalit girl's case

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday asked Twitter India to remove a tweet by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in which he posted the picture of the parents of a Dalit girl, who was allegedly raped and murder, saying it goes against the law of the land.

It also sought a report from Delhi Police in connection with the case, which saw protests since Monday in south-west Delhi's Nangal.

Rahul, who had visited the family at the protest site, tweeted a picture of the parents with him sitting in his vehicle and discussing the case.

The NCPCR cited the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, which prohibits the disclosure of the identity of a child in any form of media, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) 2012, which bars the publication of name, address, photographs, family details, school, neighbourhood or any other particulars which may lead to disclosure of the victim's identity.

The NCPCR action came after it received a complaint about the tweet. The complaint said the faces of the victim's father and mother can be seen, which thereby reveals the identity of the girl.

Separately, Delhi Police has been asked to submit a "detailed report" within 48 hours as the NCPCR took suo motu cognizance of the incident which was reported on Sunday.

"The commission is committed to ensure that no guilty escape," NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said.

Locals are protesting in Nangal village in south-west Delhi demanding justice for the girl even as former Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited the family and pledged his support in their fight.

The Delhi Commission for Women also launched an inquiry into the incident and summoned the Delhi Police officials after the girl’s parents alleged that she was raped and her body was forcibly cremated by the priest.

The girl had gone to collect water from a cooler in a crematorium near her house after informing her mother on Sunday evening. However, half an hour later, the priest at the crematorium informed the mother that the girl was electrocuted and forced them to cremate her immediately saying that if a post mortem is conducted, the victim's organs may be stolen.

However, later in the night the father and mother approached police following suspicion that the girl was sexually assaulted and murdered.

Police arrested the priest Radhey Shyam and three others -- Kuldeep, Laxmi Narain and Salim.