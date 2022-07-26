NDDB launches new subsidiary to monetise cow dung

To boost dairy farmers’ income by optimising use of cow dung, union minister of animal husbandry Parshottam Rupala unveiled a new subsidiary firm of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), NDDB Mrida Ltd.

A statutory body under the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, NDDB manufactures, markets, and sells milk, dairy products, edible oil and fruits and vegetables.

According to Rupala, the new subsidiary will help utilise cow dung optimally to make biogas, compost and other products.

Also Read | Home Ministry gives security clearance to Air India CEO-designate Campbell Wilson

NDDB Mrida Ltd managing director Sandeep Bharti said a pilot project was successfully implemented in Zakariyapura in Gujarat’s Anand district. This model would now be tried in six other states, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Sikkim, West Bengal and Bihar, Bharti said.

He further explained that the new subsidiary will focus on different models in different states. For instance, in Zakariyapura, a biogas plant was installed at each dairy farmers’ house, which could help replace two cooking gas cylinders a month. The slurry generated from the biogas plant was purchased by NDDB at Rs 1-2 per litre and processed for making organic compost, he said.

Also Read | Centre, LIC may offload up to 60% stake in IDBI Bank: Report

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Balyan said there are 30 crore cattle in India. About 50 per cent of domestic gas requirements can be met through biogas made from cow dung and even some percentage of NPK fertilisers could be replaced with this, he said.

NDDB’s Sudhan trademark was also unveiled at the event.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugan, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Secretary Atul Chaturvedi, NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah were among others present at the event.