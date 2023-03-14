NEET-PG 2023 results announced in record time, says Mansukh Mandaviya

The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday and lauded the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for declaring the results in record 10 days.
The NBEMS conducted NEET-PG 2023 on a computer-based platform for 2,08,898 candidates at 902 examination centres in 277 cities on March 5.
"The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today! Congrats to all students declared qualified in results. NBEMS has again done a great job by successfully conducting NEET-PG exams & declaring results in a record time. I appreciate their efforts!," Mandaviya said in tweet.
— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 14, 2023
