NEET-PG 2023 results declared in record time: Mandaviya

NEET-PG 2023 results announced in record time, says Mansukh Mandaviya

The NBEMS conducted NEET-PG 2023 on a computer-based platform for 2,08,898 candidates at 902 examination centres in 277 cities on March 5

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 14 2023, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 21:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday and lauded the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for declaring the results in record 10 days.

The NBEMS conducted NEET-PG 2023 on a computer-based platform for 2,08,898 candidates at 902 examination centres in 277 cities on March 5.

"The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today! Congrats to all students declared qualified in results. NBEMS has again done a great job by successfully conducting NEET-PG exams & declaring results in a record time. I appreciate their efforts!," Mandaviya said in tweet.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NEET
India News
Mansukh Mandaviya

Related videos

What's Brewing

YouTuber seen throwing currency notes from speeding car

YouTuber seen throwing currency notes from speeding car

Google lets testers access ChatGPT-style generative AI

Google lets testers access ChatGPT-style generative AI

Lahore is most polluted city, says survey

Lahore is most polluted city, says survey

SK girl band offers a glimpse into the metaverse future

SK girl band offers a glimpse into the metaverse future

After 'Elephant Whisperers', tourists throng Theppakadu

After 'Elephant Whisperers', tourists throng Theppakadu

Drunk off-duty TTE urinates on woman in train, sacked

Drunk off-duty TTE urinates on woman in train, sacked

 