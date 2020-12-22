New coronavirus strain still not found in India, says Health Ministry

The new more transmissible strain of the coronavirus detected in Britain has not yet been found in India, a senior government official said on Tuesday, as health authorities prepared to screen all passengers arriving from the United Kingdom since Nov. 25.
V.K. Paul, a top Covid-19 adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the new virus strain would have no impact on vaccines being developed in India.
India has suspended all flights from Britain starting Wednesday until the end of the year.
