News bearing communal tone could bring bad name to country: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed concern over social media platforms being misused to tarnish image of institutions and judges due to absence of regulatory mechanism.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana said "these social media companies Twitter, Facebook and YouTube never respond to us. They write (host) anything against judges, institutions without accountability. They only worry about powerful men and not judges, institutions or common people."

The bench also said there was no control over fake news and slandering on web portals and YouTube channels.

"If you go to YouTube, you will find how fake news is freely circulated and anyone can start a channel on You Tube," the bench, also comprising CJI, and Justices Surya Kant and A S Bopanna, said.

The court made these remarks while hearing a plea by Jamiat Ulema-E-Hind against demonising of Tablighi Jamaat members, who participated in Nizamuddin Markaz hete in March, 2020, in a section of media during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

"What is shown in a section of private media bears a communal tone. Ultimately, this country is going to get a bad name. Did you ever attempt to regulate these private channels?" the bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The officer, for his part, said the Union government has brought in new Information Technology Rules which took care of the issues raised by the bench.