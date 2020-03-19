News Highlights: Mumbai court sends Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor to judicial custody till April 2

  • 14:13

  • 12:06

    Delhi High Courtdisapproves ofKunalKamraheckling journalist Arnab Goswami on board flight. Also, the court declinedto entertain comedianKunalKamra's plea challenging the flying ban imposed on him by Indigo, Vistara and other airlines.

  • 09:29

    Fitch cuts India's growth forecast to 5.1% from 5.6% due to coronavirus outbreak

  • 02:47

    Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court to hear the plea filed by lawyer AP Singh challenging the Delhi HC order soon.

  • 20:37

    Nirbhaya case: HC likely to hear at 9 pm convicts' plea challenging trial court order declining to stay their execution

  • 15:45

    Delhi court dismisses plea for staying execution of convicts, all four to be hanged on Friday

  • 14:38

    SEBI relaxes compliance norms for India Inc, extends deadlines for various filings including the annual results, which are on the cards

  • 13:09

    Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged on March 20 morning

    Curative petition of Pawan Gupta, one of the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder convicts, has been rejected. The second mercy petition of Pawan and Akshay have not been entertained by the President Ram Nath Kovind. The four convicts will be hanged at 5:30 am March 20. (ANI)

  • 11:37

  • 11:13

  • 08:55

    Punita Devi, wife of Akshay Thakur, a convict in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, who filed a divorce petition at a local court in Aurangabad, did not appear for hearing today. The next date for the hearing is 24th March.

  • 06:48

    US Congress clears emergency $100 billion COVID-19 aid package: AFP

  • 06:47

    Meanwhile, Nirbhaya convict Akshay Singh's wife files divorce petition in Aurangabad court

  • 06:46

    Supreme Court's six-judge bench to hear today the curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta, one of the 2012 Delhi gangrape case death row convicts, claiming that at the time of the offence, he was a minor and thereby his death sentence should be commuted to life imprisonment.

  • 06:45

  • 06:44

