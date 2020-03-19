News Highlights: Mumbai court sends Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor to judicial custody till April 2

Delhi High Courtdisapproves ofKunalKamraheckling journalist Arnab Goswami on board flight. Also, the court declinedto entertain comedianKunalKamra's plea challenging the flying ban imposed on him by Indigo, Vistara and other airlines.
09:29
Fitch cuts India's growth forecast to 5.1% from 5.6% due to coronavirus outbreak
02:47
Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court to hear the plea filed by lawyer AP Singh challenging the Delhi HC order soon.
Supreme Court to hearthe plea filed by Nirbhaya case convicts' lawyer AP Singh challenging the Delhi HC order soon.
20:37
Nirbhaya case: HC likely to hear at 9 pm convicts' plea challenging trial court order declining to stay their execution
15:45
Delhi court dismisses plea for staying execution of convicts, all four to be hanged on Friday
14:38
SEBI relaxes compliance norms for India Inc, extends deadlines for various filings including the annual results, which are on the cards
13:09
Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged on March 20 morning
Curative petition of Pawan Gupta, one of the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder convicts, has been rejected. The second mercy petition of Pawan and Akshay have not been entertained by the President Ram Nath Kovind. The four convicts will be hanged at 5:30 am March 20. (ANI)
11:37
Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim: Court gave them so many opportunities that they have become habituated of bringing something ahead of hanging&get it postponed. Now, our Courts are aware of their tactics. Nirbhaya will get justice tomorrow. https://t.co/NzSVKZFs1fpic.twitter.com/6YiG53wj8v
Supreme Court dismisses the curative petition of one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case, Pawan Gupta, against the dismissal of his review plea rejecting his juvenility claim. pic.twitter.com/hSvHh4Hg8y
Punita Devi, wife of Akshay Thakur, a convict in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, who filed a divorce petition at a local court in Aurangabad, did not appear for hearing today. The next date for the hearing is 24th March.
06:48
US Congress clears emergency $100 billion COVID-19 aid package: AFP
Supreme Court's six-judge bench to hear today the curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta, one of the 2012 Delhi gangrape case death row convicts, claiming that at the time of the offence, he was a minor and thereby his death sentence should be commuted to life imprisonment.
06:45
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8 pm, during which he will talk about issues relating to #COVID19 and the efforts to combat it. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/1b7Gc0CStu
Meanwhile, Nirbhaya convict Akshay Singh's wife files divorce petition in Aurangabad court
