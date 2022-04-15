News Live: India reports 949 fresh cases, 810 recoveries and 6 deaths
News Live: India reports 949 fresh cases, 810 recoveries and 6 deaths
updated: Apr 15 2022, 10:14 ist
10:13
Clashes have broken out at a Jerusalem holy site, and medics say 20 Palestinians have been wounded
10:12
Egypt approves India as a wheat supplier
09:44
Not scared of losing post for raising farmers' issues: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik
09:41
India reports 949 fresh cases, 810 recoveries and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases 11,191
09:40
No need for opposition to become an investigation officer or judge as everything will come out after probe: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
08:30
Chhattisgarh | Three people including a woman died after they drowned in the Kukda dam in the Gariaband district. They had come here for a picnic. Their bodies have been recovered: Chandresh Thakur, Additional SP Gariaband (14.04) pic.twitter.com/cGE9wniSLu
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 occurred at around 6:56am, 1176km North of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh today: National Center for Seismology
07:43
Global Covid-19 cases surpass 500 million: WHO
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 500 million, according to the latest data from the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Globally, as of 8:36 p.m. CEST on Thursday, there have been 500,186,525 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 6,190,349 deaths, reported to WHO, according to the WHO Coronavirus (Covid-19) Dashboard. (IANS)
07:42
N Korea-tied hackers executed $620 mn crypto heist: FBI
North Korean-tied hackers were responsible for a $620-million cryptocurrency heist last month targeting players of the popular Axie Infinity game, US authorities said Thursday. (AFP)
