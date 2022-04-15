News Live: India reports 949 fresh cases, 810 recoveries and 6 deaths

  • updated: Apr 15 2022, 10:14 ist
  • 10:13

    Clashes have broken out at a Jerusalem holy site, and medics say 20 Palestinians have been wounded

  • 10:12

    Egypt approves India as a wheat supplier

  • 09:44

    Not scared of losing post for raising farmers' issues: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik

  • 09:41

    India reports 949 fresh cases, 810 recoveries and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    Active cases 11,191

  • 09:40

    No need for opposition to become an investigation officer or judge as everything will come out after probe: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

  • 08:30
  • 07:49

    An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 occurred at around 6:56am, 1176km North of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh today: National Center for Seismology

  • 07:43

    Global Covid-19 cases surpass 500 million: WHO

    The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 500 million, according to the latest data from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

    Globally, as of 8:36 p.m. CEST on Thursday, there have been 500,186,525 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 6,190,349 deaths, reported to WHO, according to the WHO Coronavirus (Covid-19) Dashboard. (IANS)

  • 07:42

    N Korea-tied hackers executed $620 mn crypto heist: FBI

    North Korean-tied hackers were responsible for a $620-million cryptocurrency heist last month targeting players of the popular Axie Infinity game, US authorities said Thursday. (AFP)