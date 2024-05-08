Lok Sabha Updates: BJP wants to win 400-plus seats to change Constitution, alleges Uddhav

BJP will form govt for first time in Odisha; we'll win all 80 seats in UP, says Baijayant Jay Panda
02:4508 May 2024
British Raj-like conditions" prevailing in India under PM Modi's rule: Priyanka Gandhi
02:4508 May 2024
64.40 % approximate voter turnout was recorded yesterday till 11.40 pm in Phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 , as per the Election Commission of India.
02:4508 May 2024
02:4508 May 2024
02:4508 May 2024
"Administration not allowing us to visit few places," alleges Mehbooba Mufti
02:4508 May 2024
In an attempt to increase voter turnout, the #Bhopal administration announced a 'Lucky Draw' on the voting day. Voting in Bhopal took place in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.
