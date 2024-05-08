Home
LIVE
Lok Sabha Updates: BJP wants to win 400-plus seats to change Constitution, alleges Uddhav

Track all the latest political updates throughout the day as it unfolds only here with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 02:46 IST
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 02:46 IST

Highlights
02:4508 May 2024

BJP will form govt for first time in Odisha; we'll win all 80 seats in UP, says Baijayant Jay Panda

02:4508 May 2024

British Raj-like conditions" prevailing in India under PM Modi's rule: Priyanka Gandhi

02:4508 May 2024

64.40 % approximate voter turnout was recorded yesterday till 11.40 pm in Phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 , as per the Election Commission of India.

02:4508 May 2024

02:4508 May 2024

02:4508 May 2024

"Administration not allowing us to visit few places," alleges Mehbooba Mufti

02:4508 May 2024

In an attempt to increase voter turnout, the #Bhopal administration announced a 'Lucky Draw' on the voting day. Voting in Bhopal took place in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

02:4508 May 2024

Published 08 May 2024, 02:45 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiLok Sabha Elections 2024

