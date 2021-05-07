News of Chhota Rajan's death wrong: Tihar Jail admin

News of Chhota Rajan's death wrong: Tihar Jail administration

Rajan, 61, is lodged at the high security prison since his arrest

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 07 2021, 19:19 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 19:56 ist
The gangster was arrested in 2015. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Tihar Jail administration on Friday said that the news of gangster Chhota Rajan's death is "wrong".

Rajan was found Covid-19 positive in the Tihar Jail on April 22 and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 24.

"News of death of Tihar jail inmate Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje @ Chhota Rajan s/o Sadashiv Nikalje is wrong," Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

Rajan, 61, is lodged at the high security prison since his arrest after deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chhota Rajan
Tihar jail

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | These are India's 'Most Wanted' gangsters

In Pics | These are India's 'Most Wanted' gangsters

Despite chip shortage, chip innovation is booming

Despite chip shortage, chip innovation is booming

How to deal with Covid-19 mental health crisis

How to deal with Covid-19 mental health crisis

RIP G Anand: A gifted singer

RIP G Anand: A gifted singer

Meet the J&K school teacher serving Covid patients

Meet the J&K school teacher serving Covid patients

World's oldest person pulls out of Olympic torch relay

World's oldest person pulls out of Olympic torch relay

Covid-19: What is Happy Hypoxia and can it be fatal?

Covid-19: What is Happy Hypoxia and can it be fatal?

'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch

'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch

 