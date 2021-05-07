News of Chhota Rajan's death wrong: Tihar Jail administration

The Tihar Jail administration on Friday said that the news of gangster Chhota Rajan's death is "wrong".
Rajan was found Covid-19 positive in the Tihar Jail on April 22 and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 24.
"News of death of Tihar jail inmate Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje @ Chhota Rajan s/o Sadashiv Nikalje is wrong," Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.
Rajan, 61, is lodged at the high security prison since his arrest after deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
In Pics | These are India's 'Most Wanted' gangsters
Despite chip shortage, chip innovation is booming
How to deal with Covid-19 mental health crisis
RIP G Anand: A gifted singer
Meet the J&K school teacher serving Covid patients
World's oldest person pulls out of Olympic torch relay
Covid-19: What is Happy Hypoxia and can it be fatal?
'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch