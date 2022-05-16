NGT forms committee to study microplastic in environment

The National Green Tribunal has formed an expert committee to study to reduce the menace of microplastic in the environment.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said violation of environmental norms in the handling of plastics is resulting in serious adverse health effects on human beings.

The NGT passed this order after taking cognisance of a media report that in absence of enforcement of environmental norms on the subject, small particles of plastics enter the blood cells of the human being through food, having adverse health impacts.

Microplastics are fragments of any type of plastic less than five millimetres and they enter natural ecosystems from a variety of sources, including cosmetics, clothing, and industrial processes.

Insisting the study, the NGT observed that there is a need for a study to consider whether the existing policies of enforcement of environmental norms need to be revisited in any manner in the interest of human health.

The study may cover standards for a safe environment, remedial steps to reduce the menace of microplastic, and addressing other incidental issues. The tribunal asked the panel to submit its report by August 31, 2022.