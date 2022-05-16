NGT seeks report from UP, Bihar on handling funerals during pandemic

The National Green Tribunal sought reports from the state governments of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar whether Covid-19 protocols were followed while cremating/burying bodies during the coronavirus pandemic. The tribunal asked the states to include in the report the details of the bodies buried on the banks of River Ganga, beginning from 2018 and up till March 31 this year.

The Tribunal’s Principal Bench passed the order while hearing a plea that sought directions to ensure that proper Covid-19 protocol was followed in burial or cremation of the dead.

The Bench asked if any criminal cases were registered, or prosecution was launched against those who violated the guidelines put in place for management of the bodies, Covid-infected or otherwise.

The green panel also asked whether there were any violations of environmental norms and, if so, the details of the remedial measures taken must be furnished.

“How many dead bodies were documented/found to have been floating in river Ganga and (b) to have been buried on the riverbed in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar before Covid-19 in the years 2018 and 2019 and after Covid-19 in the years 2020, 2021 and till 31.03.2022,” the bench ruled.

“In how many cases financial support was extended by the Governments of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar respectively for cremation, funeral, or burial of the dead bodies? What steps were taken for creating public awareness and promoting public participation for preventing the floating of dead bodies in river Ganga or their burial in or near the riverbed?” the Bench asked.