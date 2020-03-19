Nirbhaya case convicts executed, live updates: Justice delayed, but not denied, says Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi

Justice was delivered to Nirbhaya after seven years as four convicts -- Mukesh Singh (32) Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) -- were hanged at 5:30 am in Tihar Jail today. Last night, Delhi High Court and Supreme Court dismiss last-minute plea by convicts seeking a stay on execution, paving the way for justice to be delivered. A long wait for justice for Nirbhaya's family has come to an end. Stay tuned for more updates.