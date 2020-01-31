Nirbhaya case: Hangman Pawan Jallad reaches Tihar, conducts dummy execution

Nirbhaya case: Hangman conducts dummy execution

Pawan Jallad, a hangman from the Meerut Prison, conducted a dummy execution of the Nirbhaya case convicts here at Tihar jail premises on Friday, officials said.

Pawan reported to the Tihar Jail administration on Thursday, they said.

"The dummy practice was conducted by Pawan and it passed very smoothly," said Deputy General, Tihar Prisons, Sandeep Goel.

A third-generation hangman, Pawan will stay on the jail premises and check the strength of rope and other things related to the execution.

The four convicts in the gruesome gangrape-and-murder case are scheduled to be hanged on February 1, but their execution is unlikely to happen as one of them filed a mercy petition before the President on Wednesday while another moved a curative plea before the Supreme Court.

