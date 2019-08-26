No compromise with telecom network security: Dhotre

India will not compromise on the security of its telecom networks and accords high priority to data sovereignty, Minister of State for Communications Sanjay Dhotre said on Monday.

The remarks come in the backdrop of US' concerns over the deployment of Huawei telecom gear in new and upcoming networks. The Chinese tech major has been under scrutiny in some markets for its alleged links to the Chinese government, and the US has consistently warned that Huawei products could be used to spy on or harm networks. The company has strongly denied all allegations.

"I can certainly say that we will not compromise with our security (in telecom networks). Security and data sovereignty are of utmost importance," Dhotre said on the sidelines of an event organised by Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).

Dhotre was responding to a specific question on Huawei.

Earlier, while speaking at the event, Dhotre noted that India is one of the largest data consuming nations and asked C-DOT - the telecom research and development arm of the government to continue the momentum of indigenisation of technology and products.

"To cope up with the increased data requirement, our telecom networks would also need new technology. C-DOT will have to work towards achieving this...the dream of building India cannot be fulfilled without indigenous technology and manufacturing," the minister added.

C-DOT also unveiled new products including Satellite Wifi and an interoperable Set Top Box, at the event to commemorate its 36th Foundation Day.