No concern over wheat production: IARI

Dismissing the apprehension on possible shortfall in wheat production due to heatwave, the government's research body on Thursday said there is no cause of concern over wheat production as there is "less likelihood" of terminal heat condition till March 16.

"Though February has been warmer, mainly on account of dry weather due to lack of moisture, usually brought by western disturbances induced rains, no adverse impact is expected on wheat as wheat remains in the anthesis to flowering stages during the period," Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) Director A K Singh told reporters here.

"There is no reason to worry based on the temperature forecast so far. The institute has weather forecast for 30 days," he said.

"Given the maximum and minimum temperature forecasts for March, when the wheat is in grain filing stage, there is less likelihood of terminal heat conditions till March 16 as daily mean temperature is not expected to cross 32 degree celsius," he said.

India is set to harvest a record 112.18 million tonnes of wheat in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June), as per the second estimate released by the agriculture ministry.

India's wheat production fell 107.74 million tonnes in 2021-22 crop year (July-June) from 109.59 million tonnes in the previous year due to heatwave in some key producing states.

Wheat, a major rabi (winter) crop, would be ready for harvest next month.

“Farmers should keep a watch and be ready with contingent measures like applying light irrigation and mid-noon sprinklers,” IARI's Principal Scientist (weather) Vinay Sehgal said.

Recently, the Centre has set up a committee to assess the possible impact of rising temperatures on wheat crops and issue necessary advisories to the farmers.

As the Met office has forecast rising temperatures in parts of the country, farmers are worried about a repeat of last year when the heatwave had hit the crop yields.