India made G20 presidency an 'election campaign': Cong

No country other than India has made its G20 presidency an 'election campaign': Jairam Ramesh

Prime Minister Modi had said earlier that India's G20 presidency was a unique opportunity to showcase the country's strengths to the entire world

  • Mar 31 2023, 22:10 ist
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. Credit: PTI Photo

Taking a swipe at the Narendra Modi government, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged on Friday that no other country has made its G20 presidency an "election campaign" as has been done by India.

"G20 has 19 countries + European Union as members. Its Annual Summit has been held in 17 countries & India is holding the 18th. No other country has made it an election campaign like India has, proving Mr. Advani's insight on the man he prevented Mr. (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee from sacking," he tweeted.

The Congress leader also attached a media report on BJP veteran L K Advani claiming in April 2014 that Narendra Modi was not his protege and was a "brilliant events manager".

Prime Minister Modi had said earlier that India's G20 presidency was a unique opportunity to showcase the country's strengths to the entire world.

The G20 summit is not merely a diplomatic meeting, he had said, adding India takes it as a new responsibility and as the world's trust in it.

