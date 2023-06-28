No illegality in Guv appointing VCs in state-run universities: Calcutta HC

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday said that there is no illegality in the orders issued by the West Bengal governor appointing interim vice-chancellors in 11 state-run universities in his capacity as ex-officio chancellor of these institutions.

The court held that the chancellor has the power to appoint vice-chancellors as it has been laid down in relevant enactments. It was claimed by the petitioner and also the state government that the orders appointing the vice-chancellors to the universities were illegal as the higher education department was not consulted by Governor C V Ananda Bose before giving such appointments.

The petitioner had alleged that contrary to the proposal given by the higher education minister, the chancellor had made a series of appointments of vice-chancellors without any consultation with him.

The court said that when the final decision is with the governor, who is the appointing authority of the vice-chancellors, the manner, mode or method of consultation has to be left with him and the consultee cannot dictate terms to the chancellor that the consultation has to be in a particular mode or methodology.

The universities in which the interim vice-chancellors were appointed on June 1 include University of Calcutta, University of Kalyani and Jadavpur University.