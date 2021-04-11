No respite as India logs record 1.5L new Covid-19 cases

No respite as India logs record 1.5L new Covid-19 cases, 839 deaths

India has for the last five days reported a record number of daily cases

  • Apr 11 2021, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 10:03 ist
A health worker sorts swab samples for Covid-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Bengaluru .Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Sunday reported more than 1.5 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the national tally to 1,33,58,805 according to data released by the Union Health Ministry. This is the sixth day that india recorded over 1 lakh daily Covid-19 infections.

The number of deaths stand at 1,69,275 with 839 fatalities reported on Sunday, the highest so far this year.

The country's active cases have crossed the 11-lakh mark and stand at 11,08,087 and recoveries stand at 1,20,81,443.

India, has, for the last five days reported a record number of daily cases, with over 1.45 lakh cases reported on Saturday.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
India
Union Health Ministry

