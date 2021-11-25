Noida airport to be north's logistics gateway: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched the development card as he laid the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport on the outskirts of the national capital, saying BJP’s “double-engine” government believed in implementing projects.

Ahead of Assembly elections, Modi slammed the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh for stalling the Noida airport project that was conceived by a BJP government over two decades ago.

Addressing a rally at Jewar, the PM said the first phase of the airport will be functional by September 2024 with a capacity to handle 1.2 crore passengers per year. “We make sure that the projects do not get stuck and are not kept hanging… we try to ensure that the infrastructure work is completed within the stipulated time,” Modi said.

He accused the Opposition of keeping self-interests paramount, adding that for the first time in seven decades, Uttar Pradesh has started getting what it has always deserved. “With the efforts of the double-engine government, today Uttar Pradesh is turning into the most connected region of the country,” Modi said.

The PM said the airport will become the logistics gateway for north India. It will boost state economy and benefit tourism, export and employment sectors. The airport will help decongest the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi and serve people of cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra and Faridabad. The airport will be linked to the planned Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail, enabling journey between Delhi and airport in 21 minutes.

